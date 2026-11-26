Marking 18 years since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Home Minister Amit Shah called it "the most heinous crime against humanity."

The attacks by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists shook the city, leaving 166 people dead and over 300 injured.

Major spots like CST station and the Taj Hotel were under siege for days, with police and security forces working nonstop to end the crisis.