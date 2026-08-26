Amit Shah sets 1 year countdown for 3 criminal laws
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just set a one-year countdown for three big new criminal laws in India.
Starting July 1, 2024, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam came into effect, replacing the old British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act respectively, aiming to make the legal system faster and fairer.
Shah pushes CCTNS, NATGRID, ICJS adoption
Shah says these updates could cut Supreme Court case times to three years and bump up conviction rates by 25%.
He's also pushing states to use smarter tech systems like CCTNS, NatGrid, and ICJS for better crime tracking.
Plus, there's a focus on stronger border management and cracking down on narcotics, so the goal is a safer, more efficient justice system all around.