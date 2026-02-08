Amit Shah sets deadline to eradicate Maoism from Chhattisgarh

Naxalite neutralizations, surrenders, and arrests since January 2024

This push matters because it's about making life safer for people in regions hit hardest by violence—especially places like Bastar.

Since January 2024, over 500 Naxalites have been neutralized, nearly 2,000 arrested, and more than 2,500 have surrendered.

The government is also investing big—over ₹30,000 crore—to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare and development schemes in LWE-affected areas.

As Shah put it, there's still work ahead to make these areas peaceful for everyone who lives there.