Amit Shah unveils 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' aiming for 3-year justice

Shah also took a swipe at Congress for not pushing reforms sooner, while praising Prime Minister Modi for creating a separate Ministry of Cooperation.

He highlighted how this move will benefit cattle rearers by removing market middlemen and that milk production has risen to 25 crore tons in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Plus, he revealed a ₹255 crore investment in Ujjain's new milk processing plant, part of the government's push to strengthen rural economies and support the dairy sector.