Amit Shah unveils new extradition portal, says 288 fugitives repatriated
Home Minister Amit Shah just shared that India has managed to bring back 288 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019.
This was announced at the PRAHAAR counterterrorism conference in Delhi, where Shah also introduced a new extradition portal to help bring back criminals hiding overseas.
He emphasized that India is serious about its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.
Amit Shah highlights PRAHAAR framework
Shah highlighted the PRAHAAR framework, India's first anti-terror doctrine, which focuses on better teamwork between intelligence and investigation agencies.
He called for dedicated teams and closer coordination between states and the central government, mentioning recent actions that involved the busting of more than 40 modules of the Shahbaz Bhatti network and 350 individuals arrested across 15 states.
Shah encouraged all states to join forces.