Amit Shah urges BIMSTEC unity against terrorism and cybercrime

India's Home Minister Amit Shah wants BIMSTEC countries to join forces against terrorism and cybercrime.

At the first BIMSTEC home ministers' meeting, he highlighted five focus areas: fighting drug trafficking, countering terrorism and legal cooperation, repatriation of fugitive criminals, and cyber-security and cybercrime investigations, and institutional partnership and capacity building.

As he put it, India has a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, making it clear that working together is the only way forward.