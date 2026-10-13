Amit Shah urges BIMSTEC unity against terrorism and cybercrime
India
India's Home Minister Amit Shah wants BIMSTEC countries to join forces against terrorism and cybercrime.
At the first BIMSTEC home ministers' meeting, he highlighted five focus areas: fighting drug trafficking, countering terrorism and legal cooperation, repatriation of fugitive criminals, and cyber-security and cybercrime investigations, and institutional partnership and capacity building.
As he put it, India has a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, making it clear that working together is the only way forward.
Shah calls drug trafficking 'death trafficking'
Shah called drug trafficking "death trafficking" and stressed that no country can handle these threats alone.
He urged everyone to share intelligence and strengthen their agencies so communities feel safer.