Amit Shah visit Arunachal Pradesh spotlights Adi fears over SUMP
Union home minister Amit Shah's recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh has put the spotlight on growing protests against the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
Sections of the indigenous Adi community are pushing back, worried that their ancestral lands could be submerged if the 11,200 MW dam moves forward.
Shah called for open talks with locals but also pointed out how important SUMP is for the region's development.
Four activists detained under Arunachal UAPA
SUMP has been labeled a "National Project" since 2008 and could become India's biggest hydropower plant.
But tensions have risen; there has been the preventive detention of four activists in October under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, and reports of property damage as protests grow.
The state government is trying to form a committee under the Secretary (Land Management) to examine property compensation rates and draft a rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) framework, but groups like the Siang Indigenous Farmers's Forum continue to oppose the PFR surveys.