Union home minister Amit Shah's recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh has put the spotlight on growing protests against the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Sections of the indigenous Adi community are pushing back, worried that their ancestral lands could be submerged if the 11,200 MW dam moves forward.

Shah called for open talks with locals but also pointed out how important SUMP is for the region's development.