Amit Shah visiting Manipur early October to lay medical college
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Manipur in early October, where he's expected to lay the foundation stone for a new medical college in Senapati district.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh shared the news after meeting Shah in Delhi.
They also talked about improving law and order and boosting development across the state.
Amit Shah praises Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus restart
This will be Shah's first visit since April 2024.
He praised Manipur's progress, especially the restart of the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service, which helps keep communities connected along National Highway 2.
Shah is expected to lay the foundation stone for a new medical college in Senapati district and is expected to oversee other developmental projects in Manipur.