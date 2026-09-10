Amitabh Kant urges India lead BRICS on trade and climate
The BRICS summit kicks off September 11, and India's got a big role this year.
Amitabh Kant says India needs to lead the way on global issues like trade, development, and climate change, and help sort out tricky regional disputes involving Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's upcoming meetings with Russia's Putin and China's Xi as important chances to boost cooperation across the group.
Kant urges India build semiconductor capacity
Kant pointed out that strengthening India-China relations is key, especially when it comes to clean energy tech from China.
He emphasized India should focus on building up its own strengths in areas like semiconductors and space.
As BRICS presidency, India is trying to balance partnerships while tackling global challenges together at the summit.