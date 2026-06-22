Ammonia leak at Manjangaranai seafood unit kills 7, 40-plus hospitalized
India
A tragic ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Manjangaranai, Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu left seven people dead and more than 40 hospitalized.
The toxic gas spread to the workers' residential premises, affecting workers and residents.
Those with serious injuries were taken to Chennai's Stanley Medical College; others are being treated locally.
Ammonia exposure: symptoms and 1st aid
Ammonia exposure can cause coughing, nausea, and painful blisters, and in severe cases, lead to lung damage or respiratory failure.
Past leaks in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have shown how quickly these accidents can impact communities.
If exposed, experts recommend removing contaminated clothing and rinsing skin and eyes with lukewarm water right away to reduce harm.