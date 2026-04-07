Anant Ambani pledges ₹18cr for temple, animal welfare in Kerala

Anant Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited , has pledged ₹18 crore for the development of temple infrastructure as well as animal welfare in Kerala . The donation includes ₹6 crore to Rajarajeshwara Temple and Guruvayur Temple. Ambani also committed ₹12 crore for the restoration of East Gopuram at Rajarajeshwara Temple.

Temple visit Ambani visited Rajarajeshwara Temple on April 2 Ambani visited Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba on April 2. He made traditional offerings such as Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram. During the visit, he handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore for ongoing renovation work at the historic East Gopuram at the temple which had been in a state of disrepair for over two centuries.

Infrastructure improvement Ambani also visited Guruvayur Temple The funds pledged by Ambani will also be used to improve parking and other facilities at the temple. This is part of a broader effort to improve the experience for pilgrims visiting the site. Earlier on the same day, he had visited Guruvayur Temple and offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan while donating ₹3 crore to its trust.

Advertisement

Animal care Support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur Ambani also pledged support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur. These include plans for an elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and modern facilities to ensure humane care for temple elephants. The effort is part of his work with Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation initiative by Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Advertisement