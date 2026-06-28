Anant Ambani visits Tirumala, pledges 25 e-buses 27.5cr for visitors
Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple on Sunday.
He joined in the early morning prayers and even got his head shaved as part of a temple ritual.
The temple team welcomed him with blessings, prasadam, and a silk shawl.
Reliance to donate 25 e-buses 27.5cr
Ambani announced that Reliance is donating 25 electric busses (worth around ₹27.5 crore) to help make transport around the temple more eco-friendly.
It will also cover salaries for 50 drivers and help set up EV charging stations in Tirumala, making it easier for visitors to travel green.
Ambani meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Earlier this week, Ambani also dropped by the RSS headquarters in Nagpur for a courtesy meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and paid respects at a memorial dedicated to key RSS leaders.