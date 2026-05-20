Andhra Pradesh chemists join nationwide strike over online medicine sales
India
Chemists across Andhra Pradesh shut their shops on Wednesday, joining a nationwide strike against online medicine sales.
Members of the state's Chemists and Druggists Association (APCDA) are about pushing back on rules they say let e-commerce companies dodge important regulations.
APCDA warns online sales unsafe
APCDA President P.V. Ratnam says selling medicines online, sometimes without valid prescriptions or proper checks, puts public health at risk and hurts small local chemists.
They have asked the government to step in, warning that unchecked online sales could make things unsafe for patients and tough for traditional pharmacies to survive.