Andhra Pradesh family jumped into Godavari, 10-year-old survived, coach arrested
A heartbreaking case from Andhra Pradesh: a Panchayat Raj assistant engineer, his wife, daughter, and young grandson jumped into the Godavari River on the intervening night of August 16 and 17, 2026.
Only the 10-year-old boy survived after fishermen rescued him; the rest of the family sadly drowned.
The police have now arrested a rifle-shooting coach linked to their deaths.
Case filed against Sheikh Sadhik Khan
A note allegedly written by Nookaraju linked Sheikh Sadhik Khan to the circumstances preceding the deaths, and a case was filed against Khan on charges including forcing Nookaraju to convert to another religion, murder and extortion.
After a massive search across states, Khan was finally caught in Uttar Pradesh. He had known Nookaraju and his family for nearly two years, and he had worked as a rifle-shooting coach at a school attended by the grandson.
Police are also looking into claims by a former MP about wider illegal activities.
The 10-year-old boy survived after fishermen rescued him, as investigations continue.