Andhra Pradesh: Gas leak fire destroys 32 homes, everyone safe
India
On Monday morning, a sudden fire—likely from a gas leak—swept through Sarlanka village in Andhra Pradesh, burning down at least 32 houses, most of which were thatched.
Many families had to run out quickly with barely any belongings, but thankfully, no casualties were reported.
Quick relief and support for affected families
Local MLA Varupula Satyaprabha has stepped in, asking officials to get immediate help to those who lost their homes.
Temporary shelters and essentials are being arranged while authorities check the damage and help families get back on their feet.