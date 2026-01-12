MP minister slams 'Babur' book at Bhopal Lit Fest—admits he didn't read it

At the Bhopal Literature & Art Festival, Madhya Pradesh's Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi criticized Aabhas Maldahiyar's book "Babur: The Quest for Hindustan." Following threats and anticipated disturbance from VHP and Bajrang Dal over claims of glorifying Mughal emperor Babur, police advised organizers to cancel the session. Maldahiyar, frustrated, wrote to PM Modi saying Lodhi hadn't even read the book before condemning it.

Why was the session canceled? Organizers pulled the plug on Maldahiyar's talk to keep the rest of the 60 festival events safe after police flagged security risks.

Maldahiyar stood by his work, saying it's based on five years of research and deep dives into Persian texts.

What are both sides saying? Lodhi spoke out against the book, while threats to burn copies and vandalize stores were also made by some groups.

Meanwhile, Maldahiyar challenged anyone to find a single page that glorifies Babur, pointing out that he's actually been called anti-Babur by critics from other camps.

Even Sahitya Akademi MP director Vikas Dave joined in condemning—without reading.