Delhi wakes up to 2.9°C—coldest January morning in 13 years
Delhi just had its chilliest January morning since 2013, with the temperature dipping to a frosty 2.9°C at Ayanagar.
The IMD has put out an orange cold wave alert for Monday and Tuesday and a yellow alert for Wednesday, as dense fog continues to blanket northwest India and slow things down.
Why bother?
It's not just Delhi feeling the freeze—places like Gurgaon hit a bone-chilling 0.6°C, and cold conditions are prevalent across NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
With minimum temperatures hovering around 2-5°C till early next week and visibility taking a hit from thick fog, it's smart to bundle up, limit outdoor time, and look out for each other until things warm up after January 14.