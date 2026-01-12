Delhi wakes up to 2.9°C—coldest January morning in 13 years

Why bother?

It's not just Delhi feeling the freeze—places like Gurgaon hit a bone-chilling 0.6°C, and cold conditions are prevalent across NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

With minimum temperatures hovering around 2-5°C till early next week and visibility taking a hit from thick fog, it's smart to bundle up, limit outdoor time, and look out for each other until things warm up after January 14.