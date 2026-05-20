Andhra Pradesh heat wave expected to hit 47°C today
Andhra Pradesh is in the middle of a serious heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius today.
On Tuesday, Piduguralla in Palnadu topped out at 45.6 degrees Celsius, and other spots like Gudur and Kankipadu weren't far behind.
The state disaster management team is warning everyone about the intense heat.
Heat wave affects 233 mandals
The heat wave is affecting 233 mandals across 23 districts: Palnadu has it worst right now.
Coastal areas like Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam could see the highest temperatures, while interior districts will be just a bit cooler.
Officials are asking people to stay indoors during peak hours (11am to 4 p.m.), drink plenty of water, and look out for kids and older folks who might struggle more in this weather.
There's a small chance of light rain or thunderstorms in Rayalaseema soon, which could bring some relief.