Andhra Pradesh heat wave expected to hit 47°C today

Heat wave affects 233 mandals

The heat wave is affecting 233 mandals across 23 districts: Palnadu has it worst right now.

Coastal areas like Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam could see the highest temperatures, while interior districts will be just a bit cooler.

Officials are asking people to stay indoors during peak hours (11am to 4 p.m.), drink plenty of water, and look out for kids and older folks who might struggle more in this weather.

There's a small chance of light rain or thunderstorms in Rayalaseema soon, which could bring some relief.