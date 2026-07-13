Andhra Pradesh issues COVID-19 alert after 2 deaths, 8 cases
India
Andhra Pradesh has sounded a COVID-19 alert after two people died and eight new cases popped up.
The Health Department is stepping up screening, tracking, and testing for variants.
Government general hospitals have been told to set up 10-bed isolation wards and tighten infection control.
Officials send samples for variant testing
Both men were from Kadapa district: a 52-year-old man passed away at CMC Vellore with fever and cough, while a 43-year-old died in the local government hospital ICU.
Officials are sending samples for variant checks, and so far, current patients don't have symptoms and are isolating at home.
Odisha boosts border checks
With Andhra Pradesh on alert, neighboring Odisha is boosting checks along its borders, especially ahead of the busy Rath Yatra festival, to catch any possible spread early.