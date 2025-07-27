Andhra Pradesh plans 80,000cr investment to create tech jobs
Andhra Pradesh just approved a massive ₹80,000 crore investment package, including new metro lines for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
These moves are set to bring about 1.5 lakh jobs in electronics, IT, and infrastructure—big news if you're eyeing opportunities in tech or urban development.
Data centers, green hydrogen projects on the way
The state's new Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 is designed to attract global companies with better incentives and ready-to-use facilities.
Major projects like a huge data center by Sify Infinity Spaces and green hydrogen initiatives are also on the way.
With luxury hotels and sustainability efforts in the mix, Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become a top spot for tech careers and greener growth—so keep an eye out if you're planning your next move!