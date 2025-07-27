Andhra Pradesh plans 80,000cr investment to create tech jobs

Data centers, green hydrogen projects on the way

The state's new Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 is designed to attract global companies with better incentives and ready-to-use facilities.

Major projects like a huge data center by Sify Infinity Spaces and green hydrogen initiatives are also on the way.

With luxury hotels and sustainability efforts in the mix, Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become a top spot for tech careers and greener growth—so keep an eye out if you're planning your next move!