Andhra Pradesh records 51% Kharif rainfall shortfall as government responds
Andhra Pradesh has been hit with a 51% drop in rainfall this Kharif season, affecting all 28 districts and putting farmers in a tough spot.
Agriculture Director Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon confirmed every district got less rain than usual between June and late August, with three districts facing especially severe shortages.
The government stepped in fast to help protect rural communities.
Crop insurance rises to 16.39L hectares
To tackle the crisis, the state teamed up with weather experts to map out high-risk zones across thousands of farm centers, since over half the population relies on agriculture here; that's a big deal.
The government switched up crop plans based on water availability, encouraged drought-tolerant crops like pulses, and expanded natural farming methods to cover more land.
Plus, crop insurance coverage rose from 7.83 lakh hectares in Kharif-2025 to 16.39 lakh hectares this season, and nearly all targeted plots were surveyed under the Rythanna Meekosam campaign, making sure support actually reaches those who need it most.