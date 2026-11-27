The project would put key power lines underground and use stronger poles, aiming to cut down on outages and speed up recovery after storms.

Andhra Pradesh would be willing to bear the remaining 10% of the project cost if the Centre sanctioned 90% financial assistance, with work set from 2027-28 to 2029-30.

Ravikumar said investing now is smarter than constantly fixing storm damage and also appreciated the Telangana government's support in power restoration efforts during the emergencies.

Khattar's response was reportedly positive, so there's hope this plan could move forward soon.