Anita Anand's 3rd Delhi visit seeks deeper Canada India ties
India
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand just landed in Delhi for her third visit since last year, catching up with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
The main agenda? Leveling up teamwork on trade, tech, and energy.
During this visit, Prime Minister Modi and Carney spoke by phone and agreed it's time to push their countries' partnership further.
Maninder Sidhu leads Canada business delegation
Alongside the high-level talks, Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is leading a major business group in India, think aerospace and clean energy companies looking to team up.
Both sides are also working on a new trade deal (CEPA) that could make doing business even smoother in the future.