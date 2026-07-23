Anna Hazare holds silent protest in support of protesting students
What's the story
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday staged a two-hour silent protest (maun andolan) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. He began his protest at 11:00am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue and concluded it at 1:00pm. He then left for his village. The protest is in solidarity with students who are demanding accountability for examination paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dialogue suggested
Hazare urges PM Modi to address student concerns directly
On Wednesday, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to engage directly with the protesting students.
He stressed that their concerns should not be treated merely as law-and-order issues but as "the agony and expectations of society."
"The government should patiently listen to the protesters, build trust and resolve differences through constructive dialogue in keeping with Gandhian principles and democratic values," he added.
Pradhan
If accountability is fixed, government will not lose power: Hazare
Without naming Pradhan, Hazare also said that if a minister is asked to resign, "it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will...make its functioning more accountable and effective."
"If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power....Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts," wrote Hazare.