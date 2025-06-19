What's the story

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.

The incident is the third such case reported in the state in three days.

The victim's husband filed a complaint with Baripada Sadar police station, stating that the accused—who were known to his family—entered their home when he and other family members were not at home on Monday night.