31-year-old woman gang-raped in Odisha; 3rd incident in 3 days
What's the story
A 31-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday.
The incident is the third such case reported in the state in three days.
The victim's husband filed a complaint with Baripada Sadar police station, stating that the accused—who were known to his family—entered their home when he and other family members were not at home on Monday night.
Investigation progress
Accused took woman to different location
The accused allegedly took the woman to a different location under another police station's jurisdiction and raped her in turns.
Baripada Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena confirmed that all four men have been named by the victim and are currently absconding.
"A team has been formed to search the accused people," Jena said, adding that the perpetrators threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
Rising concerns
Two other gang-rape cases in Odisha
The incident comes after two other gang-rape cases in the state.
On Sunday, a college student was allegedly gang-raped on Gopalpur beach, and 10 people were arrested, including four minors.
The next day, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed, and hanged from a tree in Keonjhar district.
The young girl's body was found hanging from a tree, bearing injury marks.
In this case too, the police indicated that the suspect was known to the victim.