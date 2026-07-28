Debate on anti-paper leak Bill begins in Lok Sabha
What's the story
The discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill has begun in the Lok Sabha after the proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday after the Opposition protested over the use of pellet guns against NEET paper leak protesters. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned to meet again on July 29, at 11am.
Debate preparation
Lok Sabha Speaker allocates 6 hours for bill debate
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has allocated six hours for a debate on the bill.
The Opposition has submitted 93 amendments to the bill, indicating a heated discussion ahead.
The bill seeks to increase fines and punishments for those convicted of paper leaks.
This comes after student protests over alleged NEET paper leaks led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Additional time
Parliamentary Affairs minister on additional time
Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has no objection if the debate goes on for 10 hours.
"I spoke with the leaders of all parties—the Congress Chief Whip, the Samajwadi Party Chief Whip, the DMK, and NCP—and everyone agreed to extend the six-hour discussion by two hours to make it eight hours," he said.
Minister's remarks
Bill an amendment to earlier Act
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "This Bill, which was introduced yesterday, is, in fact, an amendment to the earlier Bill: the Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, which was also brought by this government. And not only brought, it was perhaps the first of its kind in the history of independent India."
Accountability and assurance
Opposition demands accountability from Amit Shah
Earlier, the Opposition demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police excesses during protests.
They also sought assurances from the government that students would not be unjustly treated in future examinations.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said a decision on the Opposition's future course of action would be taken after discussions on Tuesday.
Protester protection
Cockroach Janta Party assures supporters of no legal action
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has assured supporters that no legal action will be taken against protesters in Bihar, Assam, and Rajasthan.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, after meeting with Delhi Police representatives, said in a video, "We told them that we're afraid that the government won't keep its promise."
The government has guaranteed withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, promising no future legal proceedings.