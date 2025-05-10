'Any future terror attack...': India warns Pakistan
What's the story
India has sent a stern warning to Pakistan: another act of terrorism will be taken as an act of war.
The statement comes in response to a spate of drone and missile assaults on Indian military and civilian targets in northern India in the last three days.
However, India's robust air defense system has managed to intercept almost all the attacks.
Policy shift
New rules of engagement against cross-border terrorism
The new rules of engagement against cross-border terrorism were announced two weeks after a Pakistan-linked terrorist group massacred 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
In retaliation for the attack, India launched precision cruise missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
This led to an escalation from Pakistan, which responded by targeting Indian civilian areas using drones.
Military involvement
Evidence of Pakistani military's support for terrorism
The involvement of the Pakistani military in supporting terror attacks against India was further highlighted on 7 May when they came to the defense of the terror infrastructure targeted by Indian missiles in Operation Sindoor.
Indian military and intelligence sources have presented compelling evidence suggesting that elements within the Pakistan Army, particularly those linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), are providing logistical support, safe havens, training, and financial backing to terror groups in PoJK.
Strategic concerns
Terrorist camps near military installations raise suspicions
The proximity of some of these terrorist camps to known military installations and cantonments raises suspicion that they are being deliberately shielded.
In several instances, terrorists have been seen using Pakistani army infrastructure as cover or enjoying unrestricted access to restricted zones.
Despite repeated international appeals, the Pakistani establishment has done little to dismantle these networks—a passive tolerance India interprets as active collaboration.
Position
India's stance on acts of terrorism
India has clarified that any act of terror, which would amount to a declaration of war, includes bombings, firing, flight hijacking, and cyber, biological, or chemical attacks.
These can target government buildings as well as military camps and institutions.
While non-state actors usually carry out terror activities, some nations openly support terrorism, such as attacks launched at the behest of and after encouragement and instigation by Pakistan.