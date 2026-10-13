AP Singh takes final Tejas flight ahead of retirement
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF) took his last flight in a Tejas fighter jet on Monday, flying over Jodhpur as part of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.
Ahead of his retirement on October 31, the IAF says goodbye to a leader who helped shape its future and pushed for stronger global teamwork through joint drills.
AP Singh legacy, Ashutosh Dixit named
Singh's journey started back in 1984, logging over 5,000 flying hours and playing a big role in developing the Tejas as a test pilot.
He led key projects like upgrading MiG-29s in Moscow and wasn't afraid to call out delays when needed.
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed the next Chief of the Air Staff, effective from the afternoon of October 31, ready to build on Singh's legacy and keep the IAF moving forward.