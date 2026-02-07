App-based drivers protest low fares, demand action against illegal bike taxis

Drivers' concerns

Drivers say without a set minimum fare, companies can drop prices as they please—meaning longer hours for less pay.

New rules are also hitting their wallets: they're being asked to shell out ₹12k for approved panic buttons after most providers were declared unauthorized.

Plus, they flagged concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of auto-rickshaws under the open permit policy, and protested illegal bike taxi services.

A delegation of transport and delivery gig workers met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi this week to push for stronger laws and fairer treatment from these platforms.