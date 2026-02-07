App-based drivers protest low fares, demand action against illegal bike taxis
On Saturday, February 7, 2026, app-based taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers nationwide went on a one-day strike.
Organized by the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, the protest called out Ola, Uber, and Rapido for low base fares and unfair policies.
Drivers also want action against illegal bike taxis.
Drivers' concerns
Drivers say without a set minimum fare, companies can drop prices as they please—meaning longer hours for less pay.
New rules are also hitting their wallets: they're being asked to shell out ₹12k for approved panic buttons after most providers were declared unauthorized.
Plus, they flagged concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of auto-rickshaws under the open permit policy, and protested illegal bike taxi services.
A delegation of transport and delivery gig workers met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi this week to push for stronger laws and fairer treatment from these platforms.