Appellate tribunals in West Bengal hold 37L+ pending voter appeals
India
West Bengal's Appellate Tribunals are swamped, with over 37 lakh appeals, mostly about who gets to vote, still waiting for a decision.
Set up after a High Court order, these tribunals have only managed to clear a small fraction of cases so far.
Resignations slow tribunals, Hooghly clears 27,000+
Murshidabad and Malda districts are among the districts with the highest pending appeals relative to their disposals, while Hooghly stands out for actually resolving more than 27,000 appeals.
Progress is dragging partly because two tribunals lost their judges to resignations, making it even tougher to sort through the massive pile of voter disputes.