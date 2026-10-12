Arackappady near Perumbavoor waste management fire leaves 16 workers safe
India
A big fire broke out at a waste management facility at Arackappady near Perumbavoor, burning up piles of plastic and sending smoke into nearby neighborhoods.
Thankfully, all 16 workers inside made it out safely.
Firefighters are still working to get things under control.
GreenEvotech says short circuit caused fire
The fire happened after local authorities issued a stop memo three months earlier, asking the company to close the facility by October 15.
Even before this, residents weren't happy with how GreenEvotech was handling things, Anu Pathrose from the local panchayat said people were frustrated with the company's operations.
The company says a short circuit caused the fire and that they lost equipment including a forklift and four baling machines in the blaze.