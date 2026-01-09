Army Chief's UAE, Sri Lanka visits: Here's what went down
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi just wrapped up trips to the UAE and Sri Lanka, aiming to strengthen India's defense partnerships.
In the UAE (Jan 5-6), he met top military leaders, checked out their facilities, and spoke at their National Defense College about security challenges in the region.
Then in Sri Lanka (Jan 7-8), he connected with key defense officials, visited the Army War College, and helped kick off a new sports complex for troops.
Why should you care?
These visits aren't just about handshakes—they're about real teamwork. India is stepping up joint training with both countries.
In Sri Lanka, General Dwivedi even handed over vehicles and simulators to boost their army's capabilities.
Plus, his tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial was a reminder of India's long-standing ties with its neighbors.
All this means stronger regional security—and more opportunities for future collaboration that could impact various areas of cooperation.