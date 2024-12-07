Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic incident occurred at a private hospital in Meerut, where an army officer's wife died due to a malfunctioning lift, shortly after giving birth.

Army's wife dies after giving birth as hospital lift malfunctions

04:54 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story In a tragic accident, a 28-year-old woman died at Capital Hospital in Meerut when the elevator she was being transported in crashed, the Times of India reported. The woman, Akansha Mavi, had just given birth to a baby girl. Mavi was being moved from the operation theater to an observation room on the ground floor when the lift's belt snapped, crashing it and inflicting severe head and neck injuries.

After the incident, Meerut's Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria announced that the private hospital has been sealed and its license revoked. The maintenance records of the lift are also being scrutinized. Kataria said, "An initial medical report suggests the patient suffered from excessive internal bleeding and severe neck and head injuries." The police have registered an FIR under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the hospital's owner and unidentified staff members.

Two nurses, who were in the lift with Mavi at the time of the accident, escaped with minor injuries. They left the premises soon after being rescued. The newborn wasn't in the lift during the incident and is reported to be fine. The tragedy has sparked anger among family members and outsiders, leading to vandalism at the hospital.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on Thursday, nearly 30 minutes after Mavi delivered her baby at 4:55pm, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada told TOI. Hospital authorities claimed the lift was serviced about 10 days before the accident. However, there was no lift operator at the time of the malfunction. After the mishap, Mavi was shifted to another private hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.