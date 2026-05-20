Around 40,000 Tamil Nadu pharmacies closed in nationwide strike
India
On May 20, around 40,000 pharmacies across Tamil Nadu closed their doors as part of a nationwide strike protesting illegal e-pharmacies and unfair pricing by big companies.
While this caused some inconvenience for people needing medicines, major hospital-linked chains like Apollo and MedPlus, along with government-run outlets like Jan Aushadhi Kendras, stayed open to help out.
Tamil Nadu drug control sets helplines
To make sure no one was left without essential meds during the strike, the Tamil Nadu drug control department set up helpline numbers in every district.
They also sent out 69 drug inspectors statewide to keep an eye on pharmacy access and public health.
Even with most shops shut, about 5,000 hospital-based and government pharmacies kept serving those in need.