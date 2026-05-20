Arvind Kejriwal flags Delhi-NCR outages amid brutal heat wave

Delhi's peak 7,776 MW overloads transformers

With temperatures hitting 45 degrees Celsius during the day and barely cooling off at night, everyone's cranking up their ACs, pushing Delhi's power use to its highest peak yet this year at 7,776 MW.

This huge demand is overloading transformers and causing blackouts even though there's enough electricity overall.

On top of that, planned maintenance by BSES and Tata Power DDL has meant scheduled cuts in areas like Hauz Khas, Rohini, and Janakpuri.