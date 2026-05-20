Arvind Kejriwal flags Delhi-NCR outages amid brutal heat wave
Delhi-NCR is battling a brutal heat wave, and to make things worse, frequent power cuts are leaving people sweating it out, especially at night when fans and ACs matter most.
Even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called out the blackouts on X, saying residents are dealing with hours-long outages.
Power companies like BSES say they're aware of the complaints and are working to fix things.
Delhi's peak 7,776 MW overloads transformers
With temperatures hitting 45 degrees Celsius during the day and barely cooling off at night, everyone's cranking up their ACs, pushing Delhi's power use to its highest peak yet this year at 7,776 MW.
This huge demand is overloading transformers and causing blackouts even though there's enough electricity overall.
On top of that, planned maintenance by BSES and Tata Power DDL has meant scheduled cuts in areas like Hauz Khas, Rohini, and Janakpuri.