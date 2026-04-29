Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia boycott Delhi liquor case alleging bias
India
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are now boycotting their liquor policy court case.
They say the judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, should have stepped away due to possible bias, but she refused, so they've decided not to show up for future hearings as a form of satyagraha protest.
Delhi High Court can proceed
Even with both leaders absent, the Delhi High Court can keep the case moving using existing evidence.
If needed, the court could issue warrants to make them attend or even appoint an independent advisor (amicus curiae) because of how high-profile this is.
Kejriwal and Sisodia can try appealing to the Supreme Court about the judge's refusal to step down, but that's a tough route and rarely succeeds.