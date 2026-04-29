Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia boycott Delhi liquor case alleging bias

Delhi High Court can proceed

Even with both leaders absent, the Delhi High Court can keep the case moving using existing evidence.

If needed, the court could issue warrants to make them attend or even appoint an independent advisor (amicus curiae) because of how high-profile this is.

Kejriwal and Sisodia can try appealing to the Supreme Court about the judge's refusal to step down, but that's a tough route and rarely succeeds.