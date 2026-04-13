Arvind Kejriwal seeks Justice Sharma's removal in excise case India Apr 13, 2026

Arvind Kejriwal has asked the High Court to remove Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from his ongoing excise policy case.

He's worried about possible bias because of her ties to a group affiliated with the RSS, which is politically against the AAP.

This move follows Justice Sharma's recent order that stayed the trial court's direction for departmental proceedings against the investigating CBI officer and sided with the CBI, seen as a setback for Kejriwal and his team.