Arvind Kejriwal seeks Justice Sharma's removal in excise case
Arvind Kejriwal has asked the High Court to remove Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from his ongoing excise policy case.
He's worried about possible bias because of her ties to a group affiliated with the RSS, which is politically against the AAP.
This move follows Justice Sharma's recent order that stayed the trial court's direction for departmental proceedings against the investigating CBI officer and sided with the CBI, seen as a setback for Kejriwal and his team.
Kejriwal, Sisodia charged over Delhi excise
Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are facing charges over the Delhi excise policy matter, accused of helping private companies in exchange for kickbacks.
The AAP says these charges are just politics, also questioning if the trial can be fair given concerns about judicial impartiality.
Meanwhile, Justice Sharma herself has a judicial career spanning more than three decades and has authored five books on women's rights and justice.