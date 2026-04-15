Arvind Kejriwal seeks recusal of Justice Sharma from excise case India Apr 15, 2026

former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma step away from the excise policy case, pointing out that the judge's son and daughter work as government lawyers under Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is leading the case against him.

Kejriwal says it is important for courts to look (and be) impartial.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Mehta called this request unnecessary and warned it could let people try to pick their judges.

The court has not decided yet.