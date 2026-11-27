Arvind Kejriwal's old official bungalow in North Delhi is now open for media walkthroughs, showing off some seriously fancy interiors: a ₹7.5 lakh lobby, a plush baithak worth over ₹41 lakh, and a powder room that cost nearly ₹6 lakh.

The Delhi government plans to let the public visit soon through a ticketing system after the initial media tour.