Arvind Kejriwal's North Delhi bungalow opens for media walkthroughs
Arvind Kejriwal's old official bungalow in North Delhi is now open for media walkthroughs, showing off some seriously fancy interiors: a ₹7.5 lakh lobby, a plush baithak worth over ₹41 lakh, and a powder room that cost nearly ₹6 lakh.
The Delhi government plans to let the public visit soon through a ticketing system after the initial media tour.
BJP brands Kejriwal's bungalow 'Sheesh Mahal'
The BJP is calling the bungalow Sheesh Mahal, criticizing Kejriwal for spending big while promoting a simple image.
In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi assembly elections and with Punjab Assembly elections next year, the party hopes this spotlight on luxury living will sway voters against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.