Asaduddin Owaisi mistakenly given guard of honor in Saharanpur inquiry
In an unexpected mix-up, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi received a guard of honor in Saharanpur that was actually meant for a visiting Supreme Court judge.
The ceremonial salute happened as Owaisi arrived at the Circuit House, and he left soon after.
Officials ordered an inquiry into the matter.
City superintendent Bindal confirms probe ordered
City Superintendent Vyom Bindal confirmed the error was unintentional and said a probe has been ordered into the entire matter.
Normally, guards of honor are reserved for uniformed personnel, including military officers, military contingents, and police officers, according to state rules.
Owaisi was in town meeting Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad as they plan their strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.
The incident has sparked questions about how closely protocols are being followed by local police.