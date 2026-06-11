Ashutosh Brahmachari says he was forced to lie in video
Remember the high-profile Magh Mela during the Prayagraj?
Ashutosh Brahmachari, who filed the complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others, now claims he was pushed into making false allegations.
In a video, he points to Mahant Ramchandra Das, whom Brahmachari said lives in the Chitrakoot ashram as the mastermind behind it all, saying Das and several officials were involved.
Brahmachari claims WhatsApp and call recordings
Brahmachari says he has WhatsApp chats and call recordings to back up his story.
The accused were booked under serious charges but got anticipatory bail from Allahabad High Court this year.
Things got even messier when Brahmachari accused Das of plotting to murder Swami Rambhadracharya for control of his ashram, claims Rambhadracharya flatly denied while calling for legal action against Brahmachari.