Ashutosh Brahmachari says he was forced to lie in video India Jun 11, 2026

Remember the high-profile Magh Mela during the Prayagraj?

Ashutosh Brahmachari, who filed the complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others, now claims he was pushed into making false allegations.

In a video, he points to Mahant Ramchandra Das, whom Brahmachari said lives in the Chitrakoot ashram as the mastermind behind it all, saying Das and several officials were involved.