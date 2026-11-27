Ashutosh Ranka sends defamation notice to minister Jitendra Singh
Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has sent a defamation notice to Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh after Singh publicly accused him of taking money from Pakistani politicians.
Ranka called these claims "false and malicious," saying he is dedicated to India and sharing his side on X.
Ashutosh Ranka defends McKinsey, GAVI ties
Ranka, who left a high-paying McKinsey job for public service, emphasized his professional engagements with McKinsey, GAVI, and other organizations were well documented and in compliance with India's tax and accounting laws.
Fellow CJP leader Saurav Das labeled the accusations "baseless" and dared the government to show proof.
Ranka says he will cooperate fully with any agency.