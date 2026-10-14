Ashwini Vaishnaw warns AI could impact jobs, urges policy rethink
India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is sounding the alarm about a rougher global economy, pointing to how AI could impact jobs and how rising debts in richer countries might trigger financial shocks.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he said India needs to rethink its strategies and become less dependent on other countries' policies.
India pushes Semicon 2.0 1.27L/cr
Vaishnaw highlighted that India's growing role in global supply chains is key for keeping the economy steady during uncertain times.
He also talked about big moves like the ₹1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 initiative, India's push to boost its own chip-making and tech industries, so the country can be more self-reliant in areas like semiconductors, railways, and defense.