Nagpur girl dies by suicide over cricket team selection: Report
What's the story
A 17-year-old girl, Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, died by suicide in Nagpur after she was upset over not being selected for the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team. The incident took place at her residence in Laxminagar around 5:30am on Wednesday, according to India Today. A handwritten note found at the scene read "Mera selection nahi hua (I was not selected)," indicating her distress over the VCA selection process.
Aspiring athlete
Chaukande trained at Surve Cricket Academy
Chaukande, who hailed from Akola in Maharashtra, had moved to Nagpur with her mother two years ago to pursue a career in cricket.
She was training at the Surve Cricket Academy and hoped to join a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)-affiliated academy and play at a higher level.
Her brother is also a cricketer.
Investigation progress
Police investigating case
The Bajaj Nagar police are now investigating the case from all angles.
Inspector Chetan Chauhan of the Bajaj Nagar police was quoted as saying that they are probing the matter from all angles.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigations are underway.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).