Assam: 2 IAF pilots killed in Sukhoi-30 crash India Mar 06, 2026

Two Indian Air Force pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, lost their lives after their Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening.

The jet lost radar contact soon after taking off from Jorhat air base, and its wreckage was found early Friday near Chokihola.