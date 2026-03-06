Assam: 2 IAF pilots killed in Sukhoi-30 crash
Two Indian Air Force pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, lost their lives after their Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening.
The jet lost radar contact soon after taking off from Jorhat air base, and its wreckage was found early Friday near Chokihola.
Both pilots on routine training flight
Both pilots were on a routine training flight when tragedy struck.
The Su-30MKI is a two-seat fighter jet built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under license from Russia (more than 260 of these jets serve in the IAF).
Assam Congress president offers condolences
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi shared his condolences, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the loss and called it the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, offering heartfelt sympathy to the families of both officers.