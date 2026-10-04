Assam arrests retired army jawan, man allegedly sharing military details
India
Big news from Assam: police have arrested a retired army jawan who was re-employed on a contractual basis and another man for allegedly sharing sensitive military details with a Pakistani intelligence agent.
The arrests happened after central agencies tipped off local authorities, and early investigations hint that honey-trapping might have been used to get the information.
Abhishek Kumar Singh arrested in Guwahati
The Special Task Force picked up Abhishek Kumar Singh, who was living in Guwahati but is originally from Bihar, during the intervening night of October 3 and 4.
Police say he was working under the direction of a Pakistani operative.
During the arrest, they found his phone, multiple SIM cards, and some suspicious documents.
Further investigation is underway.