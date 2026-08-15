Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils ₹1.5L/cr infrastructure plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced a huge ₹1.5 lakh crore investment to upgrade the state's infrastructure over the next five years: think smoother roads, improved schools, and urbanization.

The plan includes ₹50,000 crore from Assam's own resources and aims to secure ₹1 lakh crore from the central government, all aimed at building a Vikshit Assam by 2047.