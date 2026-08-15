Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils ₹1.5L/cr infrastructure plan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced a huge ₹1.5 lakh crore investment to upgrade the state's infrastructure over the next five years: think smoother roads, improved schools, and urbanization.
The plan includes ₹50,000 crore from Assam's own resources and aims to secure ₹1 lakh crore from the central government, all aimed at building a Vikshit Assam by 2047.
Himanta Biswa Sarma lists Assam initiatives
Sarma shared that Assam's economy has tripled in the past decade and highlighted new projects like the Tata semiconductor plant as signs of growth.
He also promised help for districts hit by recent floods, announced a 30-day special crackdown on child marriage from Nov. 1, and announced a new Youth Development and Empowerment department, plus plans to celebrate 800 years since the Ahom dynasty began.