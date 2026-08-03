Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Sivasagar rehab plan
India
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is rolling out a big rehab plan for villages hit hard by floods in Sivasagar.
On Monday, he visited Nepalikhuti (roads were so damaged he had to ride a tractor) and met families whose homes were damaged.
PM Surya Ghar sends ₹160cr
Sarma stressed that simple relief isn't enough, promising to rebuild the worst-hit spots like Nepalikhuti, Bihubor, Betbari, and Nimaichan.
Already, over 75,000 families got ₹15,000 each for urgent needs and home repairs.
Plus, more than ₹160 crore has been sent under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to help people in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.
Severely impacted families will get another ₹10,000 soon.