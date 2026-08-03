Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Sivasagar rehab plan

Sarma stressed that simple relief isn't enough, promising to rebuild the worst-hit spots like Nepalikhuti, Bihubor, Betbari, and Nimaichan.

Already, over 75,000 families got ₹15,000 each for urgent needs and home repairs.

Plus, more than ₹160 crore has been sent under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to help people in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.

Severely impacted families will get another ₹10,000 soon.