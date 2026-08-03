Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Sivasagar, Charaideo floods worse
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo are worse than people realize.
After touring the hardest-hit areas, he pointed out that homes, local infrastructure, and livestock have been badly damaged, and that the real impact is much bigger than what's being reported.
Sarma says villages may need rebuilding
Sarma visited villages like Nepali Khuti and Bihubor, meeting displaced residents and seeing the destruction firsthand.
He stressed that quick relief isn't enough this time: "Some villages may need to be entirely rebuilt for long-term recovery."
The government is now checking how much has been lost—homes, infrastructure, livelihoods—to create a solid plan for helping families rebuild.
Thousands are displaced and local farms have taken a big hit.