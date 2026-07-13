Assam CM says 1,679 illegal Bangladeshis deported in 2 years
Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the state has sent 1,679 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants back to their country over the past two years.
This was done under a special law and with instructions from the central government.
Sarma emphasized that everyone's human rights were respected during these operations, and people with ongoing legal cases were not deported.
Assam lists 91,385 D-Voters
Sarma also talked about "D-Voters," basically people whose citizenship is in question.
Right now, there are 91,385 D-Voters listed in Assam (with Sonitpur and Barpeta districts topping the list).
Since 1997, 199,596 people have been marked as D-Voters; of these, 56,728 were declared foreigners by special tribunals and 31,389 were expelled.
On a positive note, 65,171 D-Voters have been confirmed as Indian citizens so far.